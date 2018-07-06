Here's what's going to happen to the old Clinton Hill Golf Course

A metro-east developer plans to spend at least $6 million for a restaurant and professional office buildings at the former Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea.
Mark Halloran, who bought the golf course last year, said the restaurant may be opened in the former clubhouse of the golf course at 3700 Old Collinsville Road and the offices would be placed in six to 10 new buildings.
If the clubhouse is used for a restaurant, it would be renovated for a prospective client.
Halloran said several persons have expressed an interest in obtaining the restaurant site but he has not yet reached an agreement with anyone.
Construction on the new office buildings is expected to begin next year.
Halloran purchased the 166-acre site about eight months ago for about $1.5 million.
“The economy is doing very well right now so this is a good time to do it,” Halloran said. “That’s an unserved location. There’s a lot of houses around it.”
Halloran noted that he expects demand for the office buildings because “a lot of people like to have their offices close to them.”
The project is in the early stages of planning and Halloran said he did not have architectural renderings of the proposed buildings.
The Swansea Village Board has approved the plat for the proposed work at Clinton Hill.
Clinton Hill Golf Course opened in 1970 and closed last year.
