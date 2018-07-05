Man killed after tree falls on him at Southern Illinois home

A 44-year-old Makanda man who died Monday when a tree he was cutting fell on him will be remembered on Friday in Carbondale.
Bryan Addington was cutting trees on his property on Monday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said, when one fell on him around 10:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at his home.
Addington was a substance abuse counselor in Du Quoin and worked at the Impact Incarceration Program, according to his obituary in The Southern Illinoisan. He served in the U.S. Navy and the Illinois Army National Guard, and was working on his doctorate degree in counseling at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
He is survived by his wife, Prapaporn, and children Henry, Edward and Isabella.
According to a GoFundMe page referenced in the obituary, Prapaporn was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.
A celebration of Addignton's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.
Comments