Missing southern Illinois man found dead in bean field

A missing southern Illinois man was found dead in a bean field near Winchester on Tuesday.
Twenty-year-old Lance Ackerman was reported missing on June 24 when police found his crashed pickup truck on Main Street and Ackerman was not inside, according to WGEM.
On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., police used a drone and located Ackerman's body, WGEM reported.
Police said there were no signs of foul play.
When Ackerman went missing, police said he may have been suicidal and had not made personal contact with any family member or friends, according to WGEM. They also said he could be in possession of a firearm.
