19th All American Council of the Orthodox Church in America to be in St. Louis

The Orthodox Church in America expects more than 1,000 bishops, clergy and lay delegates from the United States, Mexico and Canada to attend its 19th All American Council in St. Louis this July.
The council will take place from July 22 through July 27 at the Union Station Hotel, St. Louis. In addition to pontifical liturgies on Sunday, July 22, and Thursday, July 26, the event will feature smaller sessions Monday through Friday. Spiritual forums will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reservations for the event may be made online at 19aac.oca.org/register-now. Further information including forum topics and latest news about the council may also be found online at 19aac.oca.org.
Novena to Our Lady of the Snows
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows will have multiple masses, presentations and devotions to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the novena to Our Lady of the Snows from Saturday, July 28, to Sunday, Aug. 5, at the shrine, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville.
The events include "Concert for Hope" performed by Eric Genius from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 28, and The Most Rev. Anthony Krotki, Bishop of Churchill-Hudson Bay, Canada, will present "Walking in the Footsteps of Fr. Paul Schulte, OMI: Inuit Culture and Missionary Work" from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
For further information, go online to snows.org/novena or call 618-397-6700.
