Officers, others sent to hospital after touching unknown substance at Brooklyn club

Six people, including two police officers, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after coming into contact with an unknown substance at a Brooklyn night club.
Police were called to Roxy’s Exotic Club on Madison Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to a KMOV report.
Two officers arrived at the club to find four people unconscious inside the building, KDSK reported. Those four people and the two officers were taken to the hospital. Reports indicate the officers touched the unknown substance and had a reaction.
All six people are expected to survive, a Fox 2 Now report stated.
Illinois State Police will continue to investigate, according to KDSK.
The substance was collected and will be tested, KMOV reported. About 10 people were evacuated from the building, which was then quarantined as a hazmat team was called to respond.
Brooklyn fire, police and Illinois State Police officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
