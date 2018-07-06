Pocahontas woman dies after crashing ATV while out riding alone

A 29-year-old Pocahontas woman died Thursday after crashing an ATV off the road near Pierron.
Allyn K. Potthast was riding a 2015 Yamaha Raptor on Main Street just outside of Pierron when she left the roadway and was ejected, according to Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh.
She was riding the ATV alone and someone passing by called police to report the accident around 2 a.m., Leitschuh said.
Potthast was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and was later pronounced dead.
Police were still investigating the accident Friday.
"There's more to it but we have to wait and see," Leitschuh said.
Potthast lived on Baydon Avenue in Pocahontas.
