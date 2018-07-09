Driver flown to hospital after being ejected from airborne car in Southern Illinois crash

A driver was flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being ejected from his car during a crash in Fayette County.
Eric C. Gurtner, 22, from Brownstown, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro north of Bluff City when he crashed at about 3:56 p.m., according to an Illinois State Police press release.
Gurtner was driving south on County Road 1200 East when he lost control of the car near the intersection of County Road 1900 North.
The car left the road and drove into a ditch, where it hit an embankment and went airborne. Gurtner was ejected from the car, which then overturned and landed on a pasture fence, according to the press release.
Gurtner was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, the release said. An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning.
