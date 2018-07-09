Police search for missing endangered man in Belleville

Police were searching for an endangered man missing in Belleville on Monday morning.





The man was described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 141 pounds, white with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue, short sleeve shirt and light blue jeans with dark, slide on shoes.

Police said he walked away from a facility 700 block of North 17th Street. A healthcare facility is located at 727 N 17th Street, but police did not specify if this was the facility the man left.

The man was possibly carrying a Bible, police said.

If anyone has information on the man's whereabouts they are asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.