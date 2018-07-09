Did you buy a lotto ticket in Southern Illinois? It could be worth $800,000.

Someone in Southern Illinois may have a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000 in their wallet after a Sesser convenience store sold the winning ticket on Thursday.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Sesser Sun Mart, 203 W. Franklin Ave., according to Illinois Lottery officials.
The ticket matched all five numbers — 12-32-39-41-43 — and won the $800,000 jackpot during the Thursday evening drawing. The store will receive a bonus of $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.
"The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights," a news release stated. "Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize."
The release stated that more than 22,000 players won prizes in this drawing. Those prizes ranged from $1 to $200.
Lucky Day Lotto drawings are held twice a day, all week. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.
