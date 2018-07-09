New Lion's Choice in O'Fallon will be the first in the country to serve breakfast

Tomorrow is opening day for the Lion’s Choice restaurant in O’Fallon — with a feature unique to that restaurant.
The quick-service restaurant will be the first in the St. Louis-based chain to feature a full breakfast menu, including Kaldi’s Coffee.
“We are excited to take this first step toward expanding our menu to include breakfast,” said CEO Mike Kupstas. “For a long time, our customers have been asking for breakfast, and I’m confident they are going to enjoy what we’ve created.”
Up until now, Lion’s Choice was primarily known for roast beef sandwiches for lunch and dinner. But the new O’Fallon location, which shares a building and lobby with Reliance Bank, will offer flatbread and muffin sandwiches, pastries and coffee cake, yogurt, oatmeal and Kaldi’s coffee, a St. Louis-based local roaster. Firepot Nomadic Tea and the regular lunch and dinner menu will also be available. including turkey, ham, pulled pork, Italian beef and the French dip-style roast beef sandwiches.
The expanded menu and the shared space with the bank made it a unique experiment, Kupstas said. The decision whether to roll out breakfast options to the other Lion’s Choice locations is expected later in the year, according to a statement issued by the company.
The O’Fallon Lion’s Choice location will replace the closed Tim Hortons, which shut down in December. It is located across the street from The Egg and I, near the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. It is the first Illinois location for the chain.
Lion’s Choice was founded in 1967 and has 23 company-owned locations, as well as three franchise locations. The company changed ownership in 2013 and has been developing a new style and brand identity.
