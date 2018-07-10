Man hit by car while lying on a Carlyle road wanted to be struck, police believe

A 24-year-old Carlyle man was run over by a car while laying in the middle of the road early Monday morning.
Clinton County Sheriff officials said Kole Koehler indicated he was trying to get run over, according to WJBD.
After being hit by a car at about 12:30 a.m, Koehler asked the driver, 20-year-old Jordan Lippert, to drop him off at home in the 100 block of North Maple Street, according to WJBD.
After dropping Koehler off, WJBD reported, Lippert went to St. Mary's Hospital and reported what happened.
Emergency room officials notified Centralia Police, who went to Koehler's home along with Centralia Firefighters and a Lifestar Ambulance. Koehler was taken to the hospital for treatment of head and back injures, according to WJBD.
