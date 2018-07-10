Intersection closed in Shiloh as crews work on gas line leak

A contractor hit a gas main Tuesday morning in Shiloh and police were routing traffic away from the area as crews worked to fix the line.

Ameren officials were called to the area at 9:42 a.m. after a third party dug into a gas line.

"We arrived in less than 20 minutes and we're here to make the scene safe and secure for our area of customers. We hope to make the repairs in just a little bit," Brian Bretsch, an Ameren Illinois spokesman, said around noon.

Cross Street was closed between Main and Church streets, a Shiloh Police Department Facebook post said at about 10 a.m. The post called the incident a "hazmat situation."

O'Fallon Fire Chief Brent Saunders said Ameren was on the scene and emergency responders were routing traffic away from the area. Shiloh Fire Department was also on the scene.

Sanders said he had no idea how long it would take for the repair to be made and traffic again allowed in the area.

