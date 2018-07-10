Maull's BBQ sauce returns to St. Louis, but where can you find it?

Maull's Barbecue sauce is back in production in St. Louis with new owners. You can find it in St. Louis stores, but it is not yet on the shelves in Illinois. Here's a little history about St. Louis' iconic sauce.
Maull's barbecue sauce returns to grocery stores as new ownership takes over

By Kaley Johnson

July 10, 2018 12:30 PM

Maull's barbecue sauce returned Tuesday after a group of investors purchased the brand.

The barbecue sauce has been on uncertain grounds since January when the Louis Maull company announced it was no longer filling orders after 120 years in business.

On Monday, Allied Investments LLC bought the sauce, according to an investor and agent in the company, William E. Cooper the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

On January 9, rumors abounded that the factory was closing and customers quickly bought up available bottles.

The following day, Stephen Maull confirmed the company was negotiating a sale and they anticipated the sauce would continue to be manufactured in St. Louis.

The company began selling condiments in the 1920s and started making the barbecue sauce in 1926.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

