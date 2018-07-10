Imo’s Pizza offering $10,000 reward for information about killing of delivery driver

Imo's Pizza is offering an additional $10,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest in the killing of an Imo's delivery driver.
The victim, 31-year-old David Matthews, died Sunday. Friends and family told police he was delivering a pizza in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue in St. Louis just before midnight on the Fourth of July, when he was shot twice in the neck.
No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon. Police had not discussed a motive.
"We are completely saddened by the loss," Imo's president Carl Imo said in a statement. "We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Matthews."
Along with a CrimeStoppers reward of $5,000, the total reward money is up to $15,000. Police asked that anyone with information call a tip line at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Tips may be provided anonymously.
Comments