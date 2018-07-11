Slurpees
Want your free Slurpee? There’s only one place in the metro-east to get it.

By Elizabeth Donald

July 11, 2018 07:21 AM

Granite City

If you're looking for a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day, Granite City is home to the store's only metro-east location.

July 11 is the “birthday” that the 91-year-old convenience store chain 7-Eleven celebrates by offering a free Slurpee to all customers, followed by a week of other food giveaways.

Established in 1927, the convenience store has nearly 7,900 locations in the U.S. — with 334 in Illinois alone. The store states it is the largest convenience chain in the world.

But while hundreds of locations are clustered in and around Chicago, only one is located in the metro-east: Granite City, at 1151 Niedringhaus Ave.

While Missouri has far fewer 7-Eleven locations than Illinois at 51, they have many clustered in St. Louis and surrounding suburbs, including Florissant, Des Peres, Maplewood, Kirkwood, St. Peters, University City and Hazelwood.

It is estimated about 9 million free small Slurpee frozen concoctions will be given away from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Slurpees were introduced in 1966, and the free birthday giveaway began in 2002.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

