Working the late shift? MetroLink will provide a later option for metro-east residents.

Eastbound MetroLink riders who take the regional light rail system at night will soon have an option to take the train a little later.
For the past few weeks, the last eastbound Red Line train has left the Central West End station at 11:29 p.m. and arrived at 12:10 p.m. at Shiloh-Scott.
Beginning July 23, the district will add one more eastbound train service that leaves the Central West End at 11:38 p.m. and arrives at Shiloh-Scott at 12:30 p.m.
“We want to help the people on the third shift that are working in St. Louis trying to come home,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director of the St. Clair County Transit District.
The Red Line previously stopped at the Fairview Heights station at the later times, leaving some riders unable to easily make it home after working a late shift, Sharkey said.
The added service will cost the district more, Sharkey said. Bi-State Development, the agency that operates MetroLink, charges a rate of $652 per hour for service operation, Sharkey said.
Construction on a three-year project at the Union Station Tunnel disrupted the original schedule, Sharkey said.
