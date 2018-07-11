This former Food Network star’s restaurant is headed to Branson Landing

A Paula Deen restaurant and store is headed to Branson in 2019.
A Branson Landing spokeswoman confirmed Monday the Paula Deen restaurant and store will open in the area in the late spring of 2019, according to the Springfield News Leader.
The restaurant name has not been released.
Also, the Jimmy Buffet-inspired restaurant LandShark Bar & Grill, which falls under the Margaritaville line, will be coming to Branson, according to an earlier announcement.
At Branson's fireworks festival, Branson Landing owner-developer Rick Huffman said the Deen eatery would be a 19,000-square-foot building next to Black Oak Grill, a restaurant located near the Belk Department Store on Branson Landing's north side.
