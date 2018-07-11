Southern Illinois woman wins more than $30K on ‘Jeopardy’

The hardest part of being on Jeopardy wasn't the questions, a recent contestant from Steeleville said.

It was being on camera.

Lauren Kiehna won more than $30,000 on her first day of "Jeopardy," which aired Friday.

Kiehna had one-day winnings of $31,601 on the game show. She came in third place the second day, behind a standup comic from Massachusetts and a landscaper from California.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Southern Illinois writer was invited to audition for the show in Chicago last August, and several months later invited to a taping.

“Everyone is as smart as the people that win. It’s just who gets the category and who figures out the buzzer,” Kiehna told The Southern Illinoisan. “And not only are they so smart — everybody is super nice. It’s not a competitive, cutthroat environment.”