Man shot by stranger while walking in East St. Louis

A 37-year-old East St. Louis man was shot multiple times in his leg as he walked to a friend's home in the 500 block of North 47th Street of East St. Louis early Wednesday morning .
Police Chief Jerry Simon said the injuries suffered by the man did not appear to be life-threatening.
"The victim was shot multiple times in his right leg," Simon said.
The man, whose identity was not released, did not have any information about the suspect, according to Simon.
"He said he was walking to a friend's house ... when he was approached by a man he didn't know. That man struck him in his head and body with a gun," Simon said.
Simon said the suspect wanted money, so the man who was shot gave him some.
"He threw the man some money and during the incident, the victim was shot multiple times in the back of his right leg," Simon said.
Responding officers called an ambulance and found six to seven shell casings at the scene, Simon said. The crime scene was processed by Illinois State Police.
Anyone with information can call the East St. Louis Police Department's detective section at 482-6600.
