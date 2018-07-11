Belleville man charged with fleeing from police twice in the same day

Police on Wednesday were looking for a Belleville man who faces charges alleging that he fled from police twice.
James Schaeffer, 53, was driving on Dutch Hollow Road in Belleville on July 3 when Belleville Police officers attempted to stop him. Police said Schaeffer then fled from them and drove into unincorporated St. Clair County, where his vehicle crashed and flipped on Pecan Lane.
Schaeffer was treated for injuries at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, but then fled from the hospital prior to police arriving, according to a statement issued by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
On Wednesday, Schaeffer was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony due to a previous conviction.
Schaeffer was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the local police department or the sheriff’s department.
