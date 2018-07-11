This Fairview Heights shoe store plans to close its doors next month

Famous Footwear in Fairview Heights is expected to close next month, leaving another storefront vacant at the Lincoln Place Shopping Center.
Hhgregg, the bankrupt electronics retailer, vacated the same shopping center last year. Famous Footwear’s corporate office didn’t immediately respond for comment, but employees at the store told shoppers to expect the store to remain open until mid-August.
Famous Footwear has three locations in the metro-east. The Belleville Crossing and Green Mount Crossing locations will remain open, according to a sign in the store.
The Fairview Heights store, located at 5945 N. Illinois St., is the only location offering 50 percent off merchandise. For more information, call 618-234-2925.
