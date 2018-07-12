Fairview Heights cupcake shop teams up with Sugarfire for chicken and waffles cupcake

Warning: Putting fried chicken, a waffle, cinnamon maple frosting and caramel sauce on top of a cupcake could increase your need for a napkin and a nap after consumption.
Oh yeah, you can add hot sauce if you're feeling spicy.
Smallcakes Cupcakery in Fairview Heights has teamed up with Sugarfire 64 to create a one-of-a-kind cupcake for their followers.
The “Chicken and Waffles” is a vanilla cupcake ($3.75) topped with fried chicken from Sugarfire 64.
You can order this cupcake two ways — spicy or mild. The hot version is tossed in Sugarfire’s signature hot sauce.
“I think it’s very unique idea and anytime we can support local business that’s great,” said Tyson Long, Sugarfire 64’s executive chef. “Any collaborations like this we are all for.”
Want to try it? It’s only available on Thursdays at Smallcakes through the end of July. Located at 5200 N. Illinois St. next to Jimmy John’s in Fairview Heights, the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
