Former Washington Park village trustee arrested on misdemeanor theft charge

A former Washington Park village trustee was arrested Wednesday on a charge of retail theft.
Carlene Tucker was arrested by the Washington Park Police Department on an outstanding warrant from Madison County for retail theft.
Tucker sat on the Washington Park Board of Trustees during former Washington Park Mayor Ann Rodgers’ tenure. Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds confirmed the arrest was made by his officers following a broadcast over police radio alerting police that Tucker was wanted on a felony warrant from Collinsville.
Bonds said his officers transported Tucker to St. Clair County to be held for pickup by Collinsville Police. According to a Collinsville arrest warrant, Tucker was wanted on a retail theft charge that accused her of stealing property with a value of less than $300 on May 4. Other details about the allegation were not immediately available Thursday.
The charge is a misdemeanor.
Tucker currently serves as a Democratic Party precinct captain in Washington Park.
