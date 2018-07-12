Man injured after bullets fly into East St. Louis apartment

A man visiting a relative was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Gompers Homes housing complex in East St. Louis.
Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority, said a call reporting the shooting came in at 11:36 p.m.
“When officers arrived, they found a male in the front room (who) had been shot in the wrist and back,” Slack said.
Occupants of the apartment told public safety officers and police that bullets came from outside of the apartment. The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The identity of the man who was shot was not immediately released. Slack said the man “is a family member of the tenant.”
Slack said Thursday that police did not have any suspects and had not established a motive.
East St. Louis Police were investigating the shooting as of Thursday afternoon.
“Someone shot through a rear window of the apartment. Officers saw bullet holes in the rear kitchen window,” Chief Jerry Simon said.
Slack said occupants of the apartment were cooking in the kitchen when the bullets came through the window.
The Gompers Homes apartments are located at 450 N. Sixth St.
Comments