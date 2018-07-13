St. Clair County EMA reports closed ramp on Interstate near Belleville

A ramp from Interstate 255 to Interstate 64 was closed on Friday morning, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported.
According to Google maps at 7:25 a.m., the ramp from northbound Interstate 255 to eastbound Interstate 64 had slow traffic.
The EMA reported on its Facebook page that a semi-trailer had rolled.
Illinois State Police troopers, who typically handle interstate traffic accidents, did not immediately respond to questions.
The EMA reported that the Illinois State Police responded to the crash, along with State Park and Caseyville fire departments.
