Woman shot three times while walking near Cahokia

A woman was in the hospital Friday morning after being shot three times while walking in the Parkfield Terrace neighborhood near Cahokia.
A woman and her friend reported to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department that they were walking on Lauralee Drive in unincorporated St. Clair County at about 8 p.m. Thursday when two vehicles drove by, police said. Gunshots apparently were fired from one or both vehicles; the woman and her friend initially thought the noise was fireworks. A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department said the type and caliber of gun was not known on Friday morning.
The two went to a nearby house for help and were driven to Touchette Regional Hospital, where the Sheriff’s Department was called. The woman was transferred to Saint Louis University Hospital in critical condition, where she remained on Friday morning. Police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The Sheriff’s Department asked that anyone with information about the shooting call deputies at 618-277-3504.
