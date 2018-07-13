Contractor to repay $295,000 for falsely billing Transcom at Scott AFB

A logistics company falsely billed the U.S. government for convoy security services that were never provided in Afghanistan and has agreed to pay $294,800 to settle claims that it violated its contract with U.S. Transportation Command based at Scott Air Force Base, a federal prosecutor said Friday.
Liberty Global Logistics LLC agreed to pay the money, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce, who represents the Southern District of Illinois.
A representative from Liberty Global Logistics could not be reached for comment.
U.S. Transportation Command contracted with Liberty Global Logistics for the transportation of U.S. military cargo from the United States to various military outposts in Afghanistan, Boyce said.
The contract required Liberty Global Logistics to comply with Afghanistan law, which mandates the purchase of extra security services for cargo convoys moving along certain trucking routes within Afghanistan. And those services were reported to have been provided by the Afghan Public Protection Force — an arm of the Afghan government, according to the news release.
U.S. Transportation Command discovered that on 20 occasions in 2016 and 13 occasions in 2017, Liberty Global Logistics shipments moved without Afghan Public Protection Force services, in violation of the contract, the news release said.
