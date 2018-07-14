Storms knock out power to thousands in metro-east

In the wake of thunderstorms on Saturday, more than 6,000 Ameren Illinois customers lost power in the metro-east.
Ameren reports over 2,100 customers do not have service in St. Clair County and over 3,900 in Madison County do not have power as 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Earlier in the evening, over 10,000 outages were reported in the two counties.
Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison canceled Saturday night’s drag races because the raceway lost power during the first storm to strike the region Saturday afternoon. A second storm moved through in the early evening.
In Missouri, Ameren reported over 21,000 customers lost power in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis. A tree fell onto two cars on Chippewa Street in St. Louis, KMOV reported.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight with a 50 percent chance of rain. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m. Sunday. After that, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday when there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
The chance of rain drops to 40 percent Sunday night. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday after 2 p.m.
