Years ago, his dad died in a motorcycle crash. His mom was just killed in one, too.

A 12-year-old Edwardsville boy lost his second parent to a motorcycle crash on Thursday when his mother died in a crash after dropping him off to practice baseball.
When Malik Allen was younger, his father also died in a motorcycle accident.
Malik plays baseball, football, basketball and track at Lincoln Middle School. His baseball coach, Sean McMeen, described the boy as a “tremendous athlete.”
“He’s pretty shy and reserved,” he said. “His mom was always there to support him.”
Markia Ivy, 35, had just dropped her son off for a workout Thursday when she crashed into a car while going through the intersection of New Poag and Wanda roads at about 8:35 p.m.
“His father died from a tragic motorcycle accident and his mom just died from one too,” McMeen said. “He has his grandma and aunts and uncles, but he lost both his parents to tragedy. I can’t imagine.”
On Saturday, McMeen said the baseball team had a tournament. Malik’s grandmother called before the game to say Malik wanted to be there with his team and would be playing.
At the game, all the teams lined up on the foul lines for a moment of silence for Ivy. During the silence, Malik started to cry, McMeen said.
“That was the first time he cried, his grandma said. And seeing his tears roll beneath his sunglasses was heartbreaking,” McMeen said.
McMeen said Malik’s team is there to support him through what will surely be a long and emotional time.
“The baseball community rallied around him. We’re all going to be there for him,” he said.
McMeen started a GoFundMe for him and Ivy’s mother. By Sunday, the donation page reached over $20,000 and continued to rise, exceeding the goal by about $1,000 as of Monday morning.
On Wednesday, Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill in Edwardsville will host a fundraiser for Malik from 5:30 to 8:30, with 20 percent of proceeds going toward him. The restaurant, located at 215 Harvard Drive, is also accepting take-out orders.
McMeen said Ivy always supported her son in sports but also ensured his grades came first. If he missed a homework assignment, McMeen said, Malik’s mom would have him miss practice or games if necessary to make it up.
Ivy owned Euphoric Beauty, an accessories and hair boutique in downtown Edwardsville that opened in November 2016, according to Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville news.
“I want people of all ethnicities and from all walks of life to experience euphoric beauty, a beauty that transcends them,” Ivy said in an interview with SIUE in 2016.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Mike Dixon said they are still investigating the crash to determine the cause and if any citations will be issued.
