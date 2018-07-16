Troy couple injured in three-vehicle crash

Three vehicles, including a semi-trailer, crashed on Sunday afternoon in Massac County on Interstate 24, sending four of the five people involved to hospitals. One man, from Troy, was taken by helicopter to the hospital. Only the semi’s driver escaped unhurt.
Illinois State Police say a 1995 Ford pickup had pulled over near mile marker 38 on westbound Interstate 24 at about 3:55 p.m. Sunday. The truck had mechanical issues that the driver, Lois Freeman, and her passenger, Cecil Marten, addressed. Freeman started to pull back onto the interstate and into the path of a 2010 Ford SUV, driven by a Troy couple, Brian and Sandra Foree. The Forees were unable to change lanes because of traffic and crashed into the truck.
A 2012 Freightliner truck, towing a trailer, rear-ended the SUV, sending the Forees’ vehicle into the center median. The Freightliner, driven by John Wilkin, of Olney, then stuck the pickup, and both of those vehicles stopped on the left shoulder of the road.
Freeman, 68, Marten, 57, and Sandra Foree, 58, were taken to area hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening. Brian Foree, 61, was taken by helicopter to an Evansville, IN hospital for his injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
State Police are investigating the crash.
Comments