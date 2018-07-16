Sleepy driver cited in crash on I-64, police say

A driver who fell asleep behind the wheel was injured and cited in a car crash early Monday morning.
Taylor Morgan Wright, 22, of New Baden, was westbound on Interstate 64 in Washington County at about 8:25 a.m. Monday when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Traverse and crashed into the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Freightliner truck, according to a statement issued by Illinois State Police.
Wright was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and treated for minor injuries; the truck driver was not injured. Wright was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
