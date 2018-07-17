JoAnn and Russell Schirmer
This Southern Illinois couple was married 62 years. They died three days apart.

By Mary Cooley

July 17, 2018 11:03 AM

A couple who were married for more than 60 years will be buried together on Friday after dying of natural causes within days of each other.

JoAnn Schirmer died on Thursday. Her husband of 62 years, Russell, died Sunday. They were both 81 and lived in Elkville.

A Jackson County Coroner’s Office official confirmed the two died of natural causes.

The double funeral is rare but not unheard-of, says Howard Crawshaw of Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro. He said in the 40 years he’s been in the business, a double funeral seems to happen about once every 10 years.

“Usually the circumstances are where husbands and wives were both killed in accidents,” Crawshaw said.

The funeral director said the family is made of “really good people” and has been in the area for several generations. The Schirmers are survived by two daughters and other family members.

Visitation for JoAnn and Russell Schirmer will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawshaw Funeral Home, 1421 Walnut St. in Murphysboro. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday.

Mary Cooley

