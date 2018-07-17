Selfie of officer on ‘dropped cell phone’ is a hoax, Mt. Vernon police say

Mount Vernon Police warned people Tuesday that a photo of an officer circulating on social media was a hoax.
The photo was posted on the Facebook page of Jeremy Brock, who is black, and showed a white police officer’s face accompanied by a caption that read, “Hey Jeremy , you dropped your phone when your black ass decided to take off on me so I’ll be waiting for you at The Mount Vernon District Police Dept with your phone. See you soon.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had 238 shares and 327 likes on Facebook.
The Mount Vernon Police Department posted on Facebook telling people the photo was not of an officer at Mount Vernon and the post was a hoax.
Police officials did not immediately return a call for comment.
The photo is actually of Officer Eric Michl, a Seattle police officer who became popular in May 2017. In Seattle, Michl responded to a call from a woman who said a ride-share driver stole her purse. Michl sent a text and stern selfie to the driver advising him to return the woman’s things, which he eventually did.
Brock also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
