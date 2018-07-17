Peel Pizza opens third location in the St. Louis area

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewing Co. has expanded to the other side of the Mississippi.
Located at 212 S. Meramec Ave., the third location ,in downtown Clayton, Missouri, occupies an 8,800-square-foot space on the first floor of a new, 26-story upscale apartment building called Two Twelve Clayton.
The new location houses a restaurant and bar, but no brewery. Peel will continue to brew beer in O’Fallon, deliver it to Clayton and offer about 20 other craft beers.
What’s on the menu?
Classic and craft pizzas, of course, along with shared plate specials on items like wood-fired cauliflower, involtinis and a special chef’s charcuterie plate, which includes a unique selection of local meats and cheeses.
Peel’s first location opened in a small retail and office complex in Edwardsville. Five years later, they renovated a historic building in downtown O’Fallon and opened a restaurant, bar and brewery. It occupies more than 7,500 square feet on two floors, with offices and other non-public spaces in the basement.
Want to go?
The Clayton location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Sunday. For more information, call 314-696-2515.
Comments