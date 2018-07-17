Granite City man taken into custody on murder charge

A 22-year-old man who police say is responsible for the death of an East St. Louis man was captured by police and was being held Tuesday in jail.
Deontra Harris, of Granite City, was captured Friday by the U.S. Marshal Service with assistance from the Granite City Police Department.
He recently was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kierson Coleman, of East St. Louis, on Feb 20. Coleman was inside an apartment in the 400 block of Wimmer Place in East St. Louis where Harris’ girlfriend and son lived. Police responded following a report of two males being shot at that location. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where Coleman died.
Police said the other victim survived his wounds. Coleman’s cousin, the second victim, answered a knock at the apartment door a little before 1 a.m. and as he opened the door, the person on the other side of the door started shooting. A bullet struck struck the cousin and then hit Coleman in the chest. Police said Harris was the shooter.
Kimberly Coleman, the mother of Kierson Coleman, said, “I am very happy that they caught him. I want justice for my son. He didn’t deserve to be killed. He was a good person. I pray now that the courts will give my son and our family justice. These killings have to stop.”
Harris is being held on $1 million bail.
