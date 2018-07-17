Fire departments get $2.2 million in equipment grants

More than $2 million in state fire safety grants will include funds for metro-east departments.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal has announced $2.2 million in fire safety grants for more than 100 departments to purchase safety equipment, protective clothing, breathing apparatus and other tools. More than 400 departments applied for the grants, which would have totaled more than $9 million.
Local departments receiving funds included Collinsville Fire, Emerald Mound/Lebanon Fire, Washington Park Fire, French Village Fire, Camp Jackson Fire, St. Libory Fire, Shoal Creek Fire, Mulberry Grove Fire, Beckemeyer-Wade Township Fire and Valmeyer Fire districts, in amounts up to $26,000.
