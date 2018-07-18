No more plastic straws? This SIU student is asking local businesses to think green.

A student at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has a request for local businesses — ditch the straws.
Callie Dunkel, an intern with Keep Carbondale Beautiful, is trying to reduce plastic straw waste in Carbondale, the Southern reported.
Plastic straws have become a talking point as environmentalists call for people to be more conscious of the plastic waste the straws create. Businesses such as Starbucks have announced in recent weeks they will be phasing plastic straws out of their business.
Straws at most businesses are still available upon request, however.
In June, Dunkel started making her case about straws to local businesses, the Southern reported. She encouraged businesses to limit their use of plastic straws and offered signs explaining to customers why straws are available only upon request.
The Southern reported that after talking to Dunkel, several restaurants agreed to only offer straws upon request, including Reema’s Indian Cuisine, El Greco, Tres Hombres and Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza.
Local restaurants and bars interested in learning more or getting signs for their businesses can call Keep Carbondale Beautiful at 618-525-5525, according to the Southern.
