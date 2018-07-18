Driver hospitalized after falling asleep, crashing into semi in Southern Illinois

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Effingham County.
Cole M. Lake, 27, from Salem was driving a 2009 Buick southbound on Interstate 57 near Mason when he fell asleep, Illinois State Police said in a press release.
Lake hit the back of a semi driven by Florian Risilia, 48, from Chicago at about 7:22 a.m. Lake’s car got stuck under the back of the trailer.
Lake was taken to St. Anthony Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and was released. He was issued a ticket for following too closely.
