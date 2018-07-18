Family offers $10K reward for info in hit-and-run after dad struck in Collinsville

A Glen Carbon man was still in critical condition Wednesday after being struck in a hit-and-run in Collinsville on Saturday.
Shane Briggs, 28, was hit by a car from behind while walking along Collinsville Road near the Fairmount Park horse track at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Collinsville police said.
Briggs, who has a 6-year-old son, had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The driver, who fled the scene, had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon, Collinsville Assistant Chief Brett Boerm said.
Briggs’ family was searching for the person who hit Briggs and was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the person’s arrest.
According to police, a witness said a white sport-utility vehicle hit Briggs. Briggs’ family, however, said the vehicle may have been either an SUV or a large truck.
A family member said Briggs was walking to his brother’s house when he was hit.
The family member said Briggs was fighting for his life in an intensive care unit, went into cardiac arrest four times in 48 hours and was in a medically-induced coma. She said he has two chest tubes, broken ribs and a lacerated liver.
A GoFundMe page for Briggs raised about $1,500 as of Wednesday afternoon.
