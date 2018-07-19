What happened to O’Fallon man in Arkansas ‘will never be known for sure,’ police say

Police have ruled the death of an O’Fallon man as an accident after his body was found in the Arkansas River in May.
Brennen Willis, 28, disappeared in Little Rock when his family was visiting for a wedding. Willis went missing after he left his hotel to go for a jog.
Two days later, Willis’ body was found in the Arkansas River.
Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said in an email Wednesday that Willis’ death was determined to be accidental.
Moore said there was no trauma to Willis’ body and the accidental ruling was based on toxicology results. Additional information regarding those toxicology reports was not immediately available.
When asked if police knew what happened specifically, Moore said, “I don’t think that will ever be known for sure.”
When Willis was found, his family posted a message on Facebook.
“Thank you all for your prayers, love and support over the last two days,” the post read. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Bryn has been found but has passed on from this life.”
