Vice President Pence to attend fundraiser for Bost in O’Fallon

Vice President Mike Pence was expected to attend a Thursday afternoon fundraiser event at the Regency Conference Center to help raise money for a Republican candidate in a tight congressional race.
The fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, is scheduled for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event is closed to the public.
Bost will face Democratic opponent St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly in what is considered a toss-up election for the 12th Congressional District, which covers much of the metro-east and a large chunk of Southern Illinois.
Pence’s visit to O’Fallon follows events in St. Louis, where he will advocate for tax cuts President Donald Trump signed into law last year. Pence is also scheduled to attend a fundraiser event for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for Senate.
The race between Hawley, a Republican, and incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is also expected to be a tight race in the Nov. 6 elections.
Reporter Joseph Bustos contributed to this report.
