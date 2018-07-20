3 men injured after semi crashes into box truck near Okawville, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into a box truck on Interstate 64 about 10 miles east of Okawville.
A semi was traveling westbound in the right lane of I-64 behind a box truck at about 2:30 a.m., according to a press release from Illinois State Police.
The box truck slowed down and the semi hit the truck from behind, police said.
Charles W. Riley, 61, of Shobonier was driving the semi.
The box truck was driven by 34-year-old Suliemon A. Mellette, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had a passenger in the truck, 40-year-old Gambia T. Lowe, who is from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
All three men were taken to Washington County Hospital in Nashville after suffering minor injuries, according to police.
Riley was cited by police for failing to reduce his speed to avoid an accident.
