Local 92-year-old gardener grows square watermelon

92-year-old Norm Geolat talks about his garden and growing a square watermelon. You can visit with Norm every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through October at the Swansea Farmers market, where he serves as the Market Master.
By
Scenes from Band Camp at Belleville West

Metro-East News

Scenes from Band Camp at Belleville West

Take a look at the last full day of Belleville West high school Marching Maroons summer band camp. Camp ends for the 160 member band on Friday August 3rd with a performance at 6 p.m. First competition will be September 15, in Murphysboro.