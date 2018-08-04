Metro-east man dies in construction accident at Menard Correctional Center

A 55-year-old Granite City man died in a construction accident, according to reports.
Ron Pointer, a contractor, died after an accident Thursday at the Menard Correctional Center in Chester, according to KPLR. The circumstances of the accident were not disclosed, but OSHA is investigating.
Pointer was a concrete cutter for Merlin Stelzer Sales.
“This week has been one of the most difficult weeks in our company’s 60 plus year history,” the company said in a Facebook post. “This week we lost one of our own, Ron Pointer. He was loved by everyone during his 30 plus year career with Merlin Stelzer Services. Ron was a seasoned professional concrete cutter with our services division. Ron was highly respected, loved, and one of the nicest people you could meet. We are all deeply saddened and grieving over this loss. Please keep Ron, his family, friends, and his second family here at Merlin Stelzer in your thoughts and prayers.”
No other injuries were reported at the prison after the accident, KPLR reported.
The Illinois Department of Corrections and Merlin Stelzer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
