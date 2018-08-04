Police looking for information in Southern Illinois fatal hit-and-run

A 47-year-old West Frankfort man died Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Illinois 37 and Commerce Lane, the Franklin County Sheriff’s office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said Jack J. Brown, Jr. was walking south on Illinois 37 south of Benton sometime after 1:55 a.m.
A utility worker found Brown’s body at 7:40 a.m.
After an initial investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it believes a black vehicle was involved in the crash.
“Detectives are working to further identify the vehicle, and are asking for public assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver,” Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 618-438-4841 or 618-439-9252.
