Man dead after ATV accident in Clinton County

A 50-year-old Germantown man was killed early Sunday morning in an ATV accident near his home.
Brian Brandmeyer was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss. He was later found dead on Woodlane Road near his home in Germantown.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:33 a.m.
“Somehow he was ejected from the vehicle, the ATV, but it was not witnessed,” Moss said, adding the vehicle was a two-seat altarius ranger ATV.
Brandmeyer died as a result of injuries to his head and chest.
Moss said the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
Additional information was not available.
