Ivanka Trump plans another visit to Southern Illinois to talk about workforce training

First daughter, and adviser to the president, Ivanka Trump is set to visit Godfrey on Wednesday, the White House said.
Trump is scheduled to be at the Weber Workforce Development Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey where she plans to participate in a roundtable discussion with 10 to 15 people, including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, according to the White House.
About 250 people are expected to be in the audience of the invitation-only roundtable, the White House said.
The visit is part of the president’s Council for the American Worker initiative, which was signed via presidential executive order in July.
“Ivanka is playing a large role in this,” said Judd Deere, director of Media Affairs for the White House. “(She’s) doing several stops across the country, holding round tables, and touring facilities where colleges in communities are investing in the workforce.”
The visit is planned to include a tour of the workforce center, which includes training for welders.
The event is open to the media, but there are no plans for Trump to take questions from reporters.
Trump also came to Granite City last month when the president visited Granite City Works steel mill to tout the how the plant is in the process of bringing back 800 jobs after tariffs on foreign steel went into place.
Lewis and Clark Community College President Dale Chapman said in a statement the college was pleased to be hosting the event with Trump and Davis.
“It’s evidence that L&C is a leader in workforce education, and we are honored to be recognized as such,” Chapman said.
