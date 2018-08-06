Dog found dead in kennel; Cahokia police investigating

Police were investigating after a dead dog was found Saturday afternoon in a kennel in the 200 block of Donald Street in Cahokia.
Someone called the dispatch at 5:17 p.m. reporting a dead dog was in a kennel covered in a white sheet, according to Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann.
Police arrived three minutes later and called the street department for help removing the dead dog from the edge of a wooded area, Landmann said. He said the dog had been dead for quite some time before the call came in.
”The police department isn’t equipped to handle that kind of situation. That is done by the street department or animal control,” Landmann said.
Officers took pictures and canvassed the area, but everyone who was interviewed by police said they knew nothing regarding the matter. Landmann said no suspects had been identified as of Monday afternoon.
”We don’t know who put there the dog there, it is under investigation,” he said.
Animal control will check to see if the dog has a microchip and return that information to the department, Landmann said. It was unclear on Monday afternoon when exactly the dog was removed from the area.
Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. and an official from the street department were not immediately available for comment.
