Ivanka Trump touring welding program at Lewis & Clark Community College

In an effort to promote workforce development, Ivanka Trump visited the welding program Wednesday at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.
The visit by Trump, presidential adviser and daughter of the president, was part of an effort to promote the president’s Council for the American Worker. The visit came shortly before fall classes were scheduled to begin at the education center.
Accompanying Trump was U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. Godfrey is in Davis’ district.
Trump was scheduled to tour the welding facilities at the education center and participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders, students and administrators to promote workforce development programs, such as the one at the community college, the White House said.
Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 20 in the $4.5 million, 16,000-square-foot facility, which the college started building in 2016. It has 30 welding stations, which doubles the community college’s welding capacity to help meet the demand in the industrial workforce.
Among those in attendance were Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Mike Babcock, who is running for state representative in the 111th House District.
Jim Nelson, the vice president of external affairs for the Illinois Manufacturing Association, was among those in attendance. He said there are more jobs available than candidates to fill the openings.
“In manufacturing and some of the career and technical occupations, we’ve had a serious problem trying to find qualified applicants, of what is now mass manufacturing and transitioning into digital manufacturing,” Nelson said.
Cathy Keller of Godfrey, a special education resource teacher at Alton High School, also attended.
“I see a lot of students that need an option because a lot of them are not going to be able to attend a two-year or four-year college for general education studies,” Keller said. “There will always be a need for people to work as car mechanics or plumbers. What are you going to do when those all dry up? So you’ve got to have that.”
The average age of welders is 56, meaning there will be an additional need in coming years.
The need for welders is expected to grow by 26 percent by 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The visit to the 13th Congressional District comes as Davis is being challenged by Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield. The Illinois 13th Congressional District is a target for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The White House said this was an official trip and wouldn’t comment on the political aspect, but did acknowledge the 13th District is an important district for the administration.
Nearly two weeks ago, Davis also was in attendance for President Donald Trump’s visit to Granite City.
The trip to Lewis & Clark is one of several trips Ivanka Trump is taking across the country over the next several weeks as she highlights the Council for the American Worker.
The White House said there are 6.1 million unfilled jobs in the United States, and training is needed to help people fill future jobs.
Also scheduled to be in attendance were state Rep. John Cavaletto, R-Salem, Godfrey Mayor Mike Cormick and Jerseyville Mayor Billy Russell.
