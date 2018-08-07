Part of Poplar Street Bridge, I-64 to close this weekend

The eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge and Interstate 64 leading into downtown St. Louis are scheduled to be closed this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
During the closure, crews are scheduled to replace an expansion joint that crosses all eastbound I-64 lanes, MoDOT said.
Eastbound I-64 is scheduled to be closed from Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis to Illinois 3.
Beginning Friday, crews plan to close eastbound I-64 at Jefferson Avenue at 8 p.m., and the ramps from Pine Street, Sixth Street and Interstate 44/Interstate 55 to eastbound I-64 at 7 p.m. A detour will be marked, MoDOT said.
MoDOT advised people to use Interstate 70 or MetroLink as alternative routes.
The ramps and lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.
